Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Raptors, Lowry agree to one-year, $31 million extension

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry agreed to terms on a one-year, $31 million contract extension, according to a published report Monday. Agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN of the deal for the five-time All-Star, who previously was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Ukrainian, British and American men punch Tokyo tickets

With no medals up for grabs on Monday at the world gymnastics championships, the race was on for the men to secure team spots for next year's Tokyo Olympics and Ukraine led the way in joining heavyweights Russia, China and Japan. Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock's efforts helped Britain to also secure a Tokyo spot alongside Switzerland, the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Brazil, Spain and Germany. NFL roundup: Colts hand Chiefs first loss

Marlon Mack rushed for 132 yards on 29 carries Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts controlled the clock with a potent run game and shocked the Kansas City Chiefs 19-13 at Kansas City, Mo. Mack led a 180-yard ground attack that enabled the Colts (3-2) to control the football for 37-plus minutes on 45 rushes. They kept Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs (4-1) from finding any rhythm in handing them their first loss of the season. NBA stirs U.S. hornet's nest, faces China backlash over Hong Kong tweet

An increasing number of U.S. lawmakers voiced anger on Monday over the NBA's response to a Houston Rockets official's tweet backing Hong Kong democracy protests, raising U.S.-China tensions as talks to end a 15-month trade war resumed. The National Basketball Association, which has built a huge following and burgeoning business in China, said in a statement it regretted the remarks by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. A Chinese-language version seemed to go further, with the league saying it was "extremely disappointed" in Morey's "inappropriate" remarks. MLB roundup: Yanks finish sweep of Twins

Gleyber Torres homered and doubled twice, and Cameron Maybin also hit a home run as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series with a 5-1 victory on Monday night in Minneapolis. Didi Gregorius had two hits and two RBIs, and Brett Gardner added an RBI single for New York, which became the first team to sweep a 100-win team in a division series. The Yankees will face the winner of the Houston Astros-Tampa Bay Rays series in the American League Championship Series starting on Saturday. Redskins fire Gruden after 0-5 start

The Washington Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden early Monday following the team's 0-5 start. The Redskins made the announcement via Twitter, saying Gruden had been informed of the decision in an early morning meeting with owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen. NFL notebook: Redskins fire Gruden after 0-5 start

Former world number one Andy Murray will play at next year's Australian Open in what will be his first Grand Slam singles appearance since undergoing hip surgery, organizers confirmed on Tuesday. Murray, 32, who has finished runner-up at Melbourne Park five times, was knocked out in the first round at last year's Australian Open having said before it started that it could be his last tournament. U.S. women's team fights back against governing body's pay claims

U.S. women's national soccer team players pushed back in a court filing on Monday against claims by the U.S. Soccer Federation that some members earn more than their male counterparts, as they argued for class action status in the latest chapter of their closely-watched legal fight. All 28 member of the U.S. women's national soccer team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination in March in a lawsuit that included complaints about wages and working conditions. Toronto head coach ready to forge new path to title

The Toronto Raptors may not be favoured by many to defend their NBA title after losing star Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers, but head coach Nick Nurse said predictions didn't matter and his team would forge a new path to the championship. In one of the wildest close seasons of free agency in recent memory, Leonard joined up with Paul George to form a formidable pair under Doc Rivers, while Anthony Davis joined LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers to create a monster duo of their own.

