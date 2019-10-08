International Development News
China smartphone maker Vivo says to suspend all cooperation with NBA

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 08-10-2019 16:06 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NBC)

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo said on Tuesday it will suspend all cooperation with the National Basketball Association (NBA), joining a series of Chinese firms cutting ties with the league following a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive supporting Hong Kong's protesters. Vivo, in a statement published on social media platform Weibo, said it is strongly dissatisfied with Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's comments on Hong Kong and the NBA's stance on the matter.

Vivo was a key sponsor for the upcoming exhibition games to be played in Shanghai and Shenzhen later this week by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
