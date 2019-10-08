International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

I am where I want to be, says Dani Ceballos

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos does not regret leaving Real Madrid and says he is happy that his currently where he wants to be.

ANI Leeds
Updated: 08-10-2019 22:16 IST
I am where I want to be, says Dani Ceballos

Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos does not regret leaving Real Madrid and says he is happy that his currently where he wants to be. "I don't feel sorry for not being there [Madrid]. I know what I have in my head and that was to play and enjoy playing. I am very happy in Arsenal, I played 10 games where I showed my best level. Now I am where I want to be," Goal.com quoted Ceballos as saying.

Ceballos joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder praised his former teammate Sergio Ramos with whom he has teamed up again in training with the national side.

"Sergio has won everything at the club and national team level. Despite having a lot of experience he continues to demonstrate the ambition of a young man, that ambition makes him different from the others," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019