International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Soccer-Mbappe ruled out of France's Euro qualifiers

Reuters Paris
Updated: 09-10-2019 02:26 IST
Soccer-Mbappe ruled out of France's Euro qualifiers

Image Credit: Flickr

France striker Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey through injury, the French football federation said on Tuesday. Paris St Germain's Mbappe, who has been struggling with a recurring thigh problem, has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

France travel to Iceland in Group H on Friday before hosting Turkey at the Stade de France on Monday. The world champions are second in Group H on 15 points, behind Turkey by virtue of their defeat in Konya last June, while Iceland are third with 12 points after six matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019