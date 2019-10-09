Cards' Wainwright could offer Game 5 relief

St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright likely will be available to pitch in relief on two days' rest Wednesday during Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday. Wainwright pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in St. Louis' 3-1 loss to Atlanta in Game 3 on Sunday.

The NLDS is tied 2-2 heading into the decisive Game 5 at Atlanta's SunTrust Park. "I would expect Waino (Wainwright) to be available," Shildt said. "Dakota (Hudson) may be a little different scenario. Listen, we've got guys we have a lot of confidence in. You never say never. Extenuating circumstances."

Hudson allowed four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings of the Cardinals' 5-4, 10-inning victory in Game 4 on Monday. Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty and Atlanta righty Mike Foltynewicz are scheduled to start Game 5.

Shildt said Flaherty offered to pitch in relief during Game 4. "He said, 'I got an inning and I got a zero,'" Shildt said. "Me and Mad Dog (pitching coach Mike Maddux) said, well, we appreciate that, but we need to take care of you and we need to take the opportunity for Game 5."

