Hurricanes remain perfect with victory over Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes, who are off to a 4-0 start for first time since moving to Raleigh in 1997, scored the game's first five goals and held on to defeat the host Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. Carolina had prevailed in its first three games despite trailing in the third period, rallying to win after regulation. But, on Tuesday, the Hurricanes raced to a 4-0 first-period lead with goals by Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Dzingel.

Goalie James Reimer, traded by the Panthers in June for minimal return (a sixth-round pick and a player no longer in the NHL), stopped 47 shots to defeat his former team. Sergei Bobrovsky, the former Columbus Blue Jackets goalie the Panthers signed in July for $70 million over seven years, stopped 10 of 14 shots and was lifted after just one period.

Dzingel finished with two goals for the Hurricanes, who are 4-0 against the Panthers since the start of last season. Carolina opened the scoring with 6:48 gone in the first period as Staal quickly pounced on a rebound to get the puck past Bobrovsky. Brock McGinn picked up the primary assist.

Less than five minutes later, Teravainen deflectd a Haydn Fleury shot for his first goal of the season. Hamilton's goal made it 3-0 as he took a great pass from Andrei Svechnikov, who had been stuffed on a breakaway but collected his own rebound and made the cross-ice feed.

Dzingel's first tally made it four Hurricanes goals in less than 12 minutes. On a power play, Dzingel deflected a Teravainen shot for his first goal as a member of the Hurricanes. The second period started the same way for Carolina as Dzingel beat backup goalie Sam Montembeault. Martin Necas picked up the primary assist.

Florida got on the board in the second period as defenseman MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal of the season after a scramble in front of Reimer. Aleksander Barkov earned the assist. The Panthers cut their deficit to 5-2 on Keith Yandle's one-timer, power-play goal with 10:26 left in the third period. Yandle took a pass from Mike Hoffman and found an opening under Reimer's left armpit for his first goal of the season.

Evgenii Dadonov's power-play goal with 4:08 left in the third period made the score 5-3. But Sebastian Aho ended the suspense by scoring an empty-net goal with 79 seconds left in the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)