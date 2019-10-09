Aditi, Rohan continue winning run at BWF World Junior C'ships

Indian shuttlers Aditi Bhatt and Rohan Gurbani notched up contrasting wins on Wednesday to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the individual event at the BWF World Junior Championships here. While Aditi stunned 13th seed Atitaya Povanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-14, 22-20 in girls singles, Rohan crushed Austria's Nicolas Rudolf 21-7, 21-16 in just 23 minutes.

Up next for Bhatt is the fourth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia, while Rohan set up a showdown with China's Ren Cheng Ming in the prequarters. Aditi's win was the biggest talking point of the day for the Indian contingent. The Delhi shuttler, after losing the first game, made a strong comeback to complete the upset win in 53 minutes and enter the fourth round.

However, Gujarat's Tasnim Mir and Trisha Hegde could not go past their respective opponents. Mir lost 13-21, 19-21 to 12th seeded Chinese Taipei's Hung En-Tzu, while Trisha went down against Hungary's 6th seed Vivien Sandorhazi 16-21, 12-21.

Later, Unnati Bisht's campaign came to an end after she lost 12-21 7-21 to top seed Phittayaporn Chaiwan. Satish Kumar Karunakaran also bowed out of men's singles following a 17-21 12-21 loss to Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong China.

Karunakaran suffered a double setback as his mixed doubles challenge was also cut short. He and Ramya Venkatesh Chickmenhalli lost to Chinese Taipei's Yu Sheng Po and Tung Ciou-Tong 20-22 17-21 in Round 2.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also departed after starting the day with a win. They fought hard in a 59-minute encounter before going down to Indonesia's top seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil 22-20 16-21 17-21 in Round 3.

The pair had earlier won 21-13 21-12 over USA's Winston Tsai and Tammy Xie. Sankar Prasad Udayakumar and Nafeesah Sara Siraj were also made to bite the dust by second seeds China's duo of Feng Yan Zhe and Lin Fang Ling.

They lost 9-21 4-21 in Round 3 after earlier winning against Slovakia's Jakub Horak and Mia Tarcalova 21-16 21-17.

