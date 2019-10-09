Afridi-led Qalandars to make Abu Dhabi T10 debut on opening day

Qalandars, led by former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, will make its much-awaited debut on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi T10 league starting here on November 15. The team draw and schedule, that was live streamed here on Wednesday, saw the four newcomers -- Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls and Karnataka Tuskers being drawn into Group A.

While last year's champions, Northern Warriors were joined in Group B by Maratha Arabians, Qalandars and the yet to be announce team 8. The opening day will see the Qalandars, Northern Warriors, Maratha Arabians, Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators in action.

Afridi and England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will headline a stellar line-up of international cricketing superstars set to take the field at Zayed Cricket Stadium here on November 15. Among the other notable big names confirmed for the event are big-hitting Australian icons, Shane Watson and Chris Lynn, West Indians Andre Russell, Darren Sammy and Sunil Narine, Afghan sensation Mohammad Nabi and Sri Lankan slinger Lasith Malinga.

The player's draft, set for October 16, will determine the final playing rosters. Talking about the tournament, Delhi Bulls captain Morgan said: "Players don't wait to announce their intentions in T10. They just go for it from the outset and that's my mentality and I think it's one shared by the Bulls ownership and coach (Stephen) Fleming." PTI APA SSC

