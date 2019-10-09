The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Dutch Open Badminton tournament.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-IND-PREVIEW

Rampaging India eye series wrap, South Africa hope to stay afloat By Kushan Sarkar

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday.

SPO-IND-KOHLI Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep knows why he is dropped: Kohli

By Kushan Sarkar Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli is happy that his team has "bought" into the philosophy of "selfless attitude" and "flexible thinking" which has led to a transformed Mohammed Shami and an aware Kuldeep Yadav.

SPO-KOHLI-WTC-POINTS

Would like points to be doubled for away Test wins: Kohli By Kushan Sarkar

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday proposed that points for an away victory in the World Test Championship should be doubled while reiterating that the ongoing inaugural edition has raised the standards in the five-day format.

SPO-BOX-WOM-3RDLD WORLD Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain enter quarters of world women's boxing championship

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 9 (PTI) Last edition's bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and debutant Jamuna Boro (54kg) on Wednesday marched into the quarterfinals of the World Women's Boxing Championships with comprehensive victories in the pre-quarters here.

SPO-IND-DUPLESSIS Young South Africa pacers could learn a lot watching Shami: Du Plessis

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) Skipper Faf du Plessis feels that younger South African fast bowlers can learn a lot from Indian pacer Mohammed Shami as to how one can be so devastating in home conditions.

SPO-IND-WOM In Mandhana's absence, debutant Punia powers India to emphatic win

Vadodara, Oct 9 (PTI) Debutant Priya Punia starred in injured Smriti Mandhana's absence following a fine bowling performance to set up India's emphatic eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI here on Wednesday.

SPO-BCCI-2NDLD AGM TNCA, Haryana, Maharashtra barred from attending BCCI AGM

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) have been barred by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 23 due to non-compliance in their amended Constitutions.

SPO-IND-PUNE-CURATOR

Chance for curator Salgaonkar to redeem himself By Nikhil Bapat

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) Wearing his trademark hat and white shirt, curator Pandurang Salgaonkar once again attracted a lot of attention at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on the eve of the second Test between India and South Africa.

SPO-ATH-NATIONAL Spotlight on fit-again Neeraj in National Open Athletics C'ship

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to action after a year-long injury lay-off when the 59th National Open Athletics Championships begins here on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR Aditi, Rohan continue winning run at BWF World Junior C'ships

Kazan (Russia), Oct 9 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Aditi Bhatt and Rohan Gurbani notched up contrasting wins on Wednesday to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the individual event at the BWF World Junior Championships here.

SPO-BOX-NATIONALS Shiva, Sachin reach finals at Men's Boxing Nationals

Baddi, Oct 9 (PTI) Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Sachin Siwach (57kg) progressed to the finals of the ongoing 4th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

SPO-SINDHU Sindhu sets sights on gold at Tokyo Olympics

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) India's first world badminton champion P V Sindhu on Wednesday said her next aim was to bag the gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and she would have to work much more harder.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP B Sidharth Kaul stars as Punjab beat Baroda by 3wickets

Vadodara, Oct 9 (PTI) Fast bowler Sidharth Kaul starred with the ball before Punjab put up an all-round batting effort to register a three-wicket win over Baroda in an Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-Day tournament, here on Wednesday.

SPO-BUMRAH-STRUGGLE I had just one pair of shoe and T-shirt, recalls Bumrah

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Reminiscing his tumultuous childhood days, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday revealed that there was a time when he could only afford just one pair of shoes and T-shirt.

SPO-ATH-NIRMALA-BAN Sprinter Nirmala Sheoran banned for 4 years, stripped of Asian titles

Monaco, Oct 9 (PTI) Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheroen has been stripped off her two Asian Championships gold medals and banned for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which manages track and field doping cases.

SPO-FOOT-NANDY-GURPREET Gurpeet should pursue career in J-League or Europe: Nandy

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) Former India footballer Sandip Nandy on Wednesday rated Gurpeet Singh Sandhu as the top three goalkeepers in Asia and said it's high time he should contemplate a career in J-League or in any European country.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP C Hazare Trophy: Aparajith stars with all-round performance as TN wins 7th straight match

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI): Baba Aparajith starred with an all-round performance, striking an unbeaten 111 (124 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) after taking 4 for 30 as Tamil Nadu thrashed Railways by eight wickets to notch up a seventh straight win in Group 'C' of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-XI-RACING

Former F1 drivers Luizzi, Yoong to be part of X1 Racing league Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Former F1 racers Vitantonio Luizzi and Alex Yoong will headline the maiden edition of the X1 Racing league, beginning at the Buddh International Circuit from November 30.

