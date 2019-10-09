International Development News
Tennis-Hopman Cup to return in 2021, says ITF president

Reuters London
Updated: 09-10-2019 21:31 IST
The mixed-gender Hopman Cup team competition is set to return in 2021 after losing its traditional place on the tennis calendar next year, International Tennis Federation (ITF) president David Haggerty confirmed on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, Haggerty said expressions of interest had been received from every continent. "Absolutely," Haggerty said in a phone interview when asked if one of the ITF's flagship events would be revived.

"Our plan is to re-introduce it for 2021. We don't have plans for the Hopman Cup in 2020 but we are going out to the market for expressions of interest and we have already had quite a few enquiries."

