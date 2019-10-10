India win toss, elect to bat

Leading the country for the 50th time in Tests, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the second match against South Africa here on Thursday. India made one change from the playing eleven of the first Test in Visakhapatnam with pacer Umesh Yadav coming in place of batsman Hanuma Vihari.

South Africa also made just one change with pacer Anrich Nortje replacing off-spinner Dane Piedt. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 203-run victory in Visakhapatnam in the first Test.

Kohli became the second player to lead India in 50 Tests after Mahendra Singh Dhoni who was the skipper in 60 matches. The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami. South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)