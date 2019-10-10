The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

Mayank powers India to 273/3 on day one By Kushan Sarkar

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) Opener Mayank Agarwal stamped his authority on a struggling South African attack with a second successive hundred as India cruised to 273 for three on the opening day of the second Test here.

SPO-BOX-WOM-6THLD WORLD Mary Kom assured of 8th world medal; Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro also enter semis

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 10 (PTI) Six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) on Thursday surpassed herself as the most successful boxer in the Women's World Championship history by securing an unprecedented eighth medal before debutants Manju Rani (48kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) also joined her in the semifinals here.

SPO-KAPIL-CONFLICT Attending meeting in honorary capacity can't amount to conflict: Kapil

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Former India captain Kapil Dev, who resigned from the CAC after allegations of conflict of interest were levelled against him, on Thursday said performing a role in honorary capacity cannot be conflicted with a professional cricketing job.

SPO-SINDHU Will pick and choose tournaments to remain fit, says Sindhu

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) World champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Thursday said she will pick and choose tournaments to stay fit ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-KAPIL-PACERS Current crop of pacers have changed the face of Indian cricket: Kapil

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday heaped praise on India's current pace battery, saying the fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four-five years.

SPO-ICA-ELECTIONS ICA elections: Rangaswamy set to be part of BCCI apex council, main fight between Azad and Gaekwad

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy is set to become a part of the all-powerful BCCI apex council as she is in line to be elected unopposed to the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) to be constituted following polls starting on Friday.

SPO-BCCI-AGM-BANERJEE CoA's decision arbitrary and wrong: Former BCCI lawyer

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) BCCI's former principal legal advisor Usha Nath Banerjee on Thursday questioned the Committee of Administrators' decision to debar three affiliated units, including Tamil Nadu from attending the Board's AGM and termed it "utterly arbitrary and wrong".

SPO-MARYKOM-COMMENTS Medal secured, Mary Kom now eyes top finish at worlds

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 10 (PTI) The job is only half done, Indian icon M C Mary Kom (51kg) said on Thursday after securing an unparalleled eighth medal at the women's world boxing championship and adding to her status as the marquee tournament's most successful pugilist.

