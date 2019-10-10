India's campaign ends in singles events of BWF World Jr C'ship

India's campaign in the singles competition at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships came to a halt after Aditi Bhatt and Rohan Gurbani crashed out of their respective events here on Thursday. Aditi was shown the door by fourth seeded Indonesian Putri Kusuma Wardani 11-21 15-21 in a girls singles pre-quarterfinal contest that lasted exactly 30 minutes.

It was the same outcome in the boys singles as Rohan lost 15-21 13-21 against junior world number 24 Ren Cheng Ming of China. Aditi, however, still has a medal chance as she will partner Tanisha Crasto in the girls doubles. The 12th seeded India pair will play Japan's Atsumi Miyazaki and Chihiro Uchiyama in the pre-quarterfinals late on Thursday night.

The boys doubles pair of Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam will take on fifth seeded English duo of Rory Easton and Ethan van Leeuwen in the round of 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)