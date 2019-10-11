Soccer-Dutch grab late goals to beat Northern Ireland

Memphis Depay scored twice and Luuk de Jong was also on target as the Netherlands came back from a goal down with 10 minutes left to beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Rotterdam on Thursday. It was a fortunate escape for the home side who fell behind when Josh Magennis gave Northern Ireland the lead in the 75th minute after a stout defensive performance had frustrated the hosts.

Yet the Dutch responded with an equalizer from Depay in the 80th minute and then two stoppage-time goals that put them in a three-way tie at the top of Group C. Netherlands, Germany and Northern Ireland all have 12 points, although the Irish have played a game more.

