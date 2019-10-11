Kaepernick's reps address 'false narratives'

Representatives for quarterback Colin Kaepernick released a two-page statement on Thursday "to address the false narratives" regarding their client and his efforts to join an NFL team. The statement was prefaced by an introduction reading, "There have been many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again. Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it's the truth and nothing else."

Among the details, the statement said no team has offered Kaepernick a job or brought him in for a workout since the 2016 season. It noted that the Seattle Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a visit, but did not work him out, and that no other team has interviewed or visited with the quarterback "despite other false statements in the media to the contrary." Kaepernick's representatives said their client has been working out five days a week for three years and has not demanded a specific salary. They said they have reached out to all 32 teams "with little to no response from teams about an opportunity."

"In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it," the statement added. Kaepernick, 31, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season -- during which he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice -- and has not played since.

Regarding Kaepernick's departure from the 49ers, the statement said general manager John Lynch told Kaepernick he would be released if he did not opt out, citing public comments from Lynch at the time. The statement went on to list Kaepernick's statistics from 2016 and during his career as evidence of his ability to play in the NFL.

"In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin's not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished," the statement concluded. Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in October 2017, and the case -- along with another collusion grievance by former teammate Eric Reid -- was settled in February 2019. The settlement, which was confidential, was later reported to be worth less than $10 million.

Reid signed with the Carolina Panthers last fall and then signed an extension after the season. He tweeted his support for Kaepernick along with a copy of the statement on Thursday, writing, "Please read this!! Don't believe the lies being told about my brother."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)