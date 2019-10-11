NFL notebook: Jags owner expects Ramsey to play

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but an ESPN report suggests the cornerback isn't so sure. "Well, I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune into the Saints game," Khan told The Street, a business website, in a video interview Thursday. "... I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart, and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all."

ESPN reported later Thursday that Ramsey is still "going to listen to his body," and nothing has changed about his desire to be traded. Ramsey, 24, was limited at practice with a back injury for the second straight day, after sitting out the last two weeks due to the ailment. Khan has been vocal about his desire not to trade Ramsey, who requested a trade after Week 2. Reports have said the team was seeking a minimum of two first-round picks, but Khan prefers to keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term contract.

--As Rob Gronkowski made his debut as an NFL analyst for FOX, New England owner Robert Kraft says he is still holding out hope that the former Patriots tight end will return to the field. "We all love Gronk, and I think the bottom line is he hasn't put his retirement papers in," Kraft said on NFL Network's "NFL Gameday Kickoff" ahead of New England's matchup with the New York Giants.

When pressed by his fellow FOX co-hosts about a possible return, Gronk repeated several times that, "So I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep the door open." --Representatives for quarterback Colin Kaepernick released a two-page statement "to address the false narratives" regarding their client and his efforts to join an NFL team.

The statement listed several of Kaepernick's stats and accomplishments, comparing many of them to quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL, and added that no team has offered Kaepernick a job or brought him in for a workout since the 2016 season. It noted that the Seattle Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a visit, but did not work him out. --Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley missed his second straight practice with a left thigh contusion, putting his status in question for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Network reported earlier in the day that Gurley's status was "very much up in the air."

--Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges took snaps with the first-team offense for the second straight day and looks on track to be the starting quarterback when Pittsburgh visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Mason Rudolph continues to deal with the effects of a concussion sustained last Sunday. --Sitting at 2-3, the Cleveland Browns saw their irritation aired through some players' comments -- particularly regarding the amount of touches star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is receiving. Beckham has four catches for 47 yards the last two games combined.

"I'm not calling plays or designing anything," fellow wideout and college teammate Jarvis Landry said, according to the (Cleveland) Plain Dealer. "But at the end of the day, obviously he's a key part of our offense whether the ball's in his hands or not. ... We haven't really been making enough plays without him touching the ball." --Shortly after Cincinnati wideout A.J. Green returned to the practice field for the first time since injuring his ankle in late July, coach Zac Taylor insisted the seven-time Pro Bowler won't be moved at the Oct. 29 trade deadline. He could make his season debut in Week 7 when the Jaguars visit.

--Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams told reporters he's "not sure just yet" if he'll be able to play Monday at home against Detroit after missing last week with a turf toe injury. --After missing practice Wednesday, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was a full participant and is expected to be on the field Sunday in London against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey injured his back somersaulting into the end zone last week.

--The NFL rescinded the $21,056 fine levied to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams for his hit on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 2 following Adams' appeal, multiple media outlets reported. --New England running back Rex Burkhead missed his second straight game with a foot injury against the New York Giants.

--The Giants promoted Austin Walter from the practice squad to be their third running back for their game against the Patriots. Star Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) missed his third straight game and backup Wayne Gallman (concussion) is also sidelined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)