Chargers’ Allen says Broncos’ Harris 'can’t hold my jockstrap'

Though the Denver Broncos finally earned their first victory of the season Sunday on the road, that didn't stop Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen from piping up Thursday. Allen aimed his remarks at veteran Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., commenting on an Instagram fan account, "Now, y'all know damn well that boy can't hold my jockstrap. Stop it."

Despite making a season-low four catches for 18 yards in the 20-13 loss, Allen continued his attack on the All-Pro and Pro Bowl defensive back in the locker room. "Go watch the tape, man," he said to reporters. "It's not a secret." Allen went on to discuss the Chargers' beleaguered offense, which was held without a touchdown for the first time in 2019 as the Broncos improved to 1-4.

"I guess it was a tough day ... for the offense," Allen said of the 2-3 Chargers. "... Turnovers in the red zone a couple of times, couldn't get it done. It was turnovers. It was self-inflicting wounds." A two-time Pro Bowl Selection in his seventh NFL season, all with the Chargers, Allen has 458 career catches for 5,676 yards and 31 touchdowns. Harris, a four-time Pro Bowl pick in his ninth NFL season, all with the Broncos, has 19 career interceptions and 485 tackles (414 solo).

Allen, who leads his team with 38 catches and 470 receiving yards through five games, also went after the Broncos after they beat the Chargers 23-22 in L.A. last season. "No, I don't think they played well at all," Allen said after that loss. "We dominated the game. Turnovers. We gave them some points and that's what happened. They suck."

