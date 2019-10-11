India in driver's seat at end of day 2

South Africa ended the day two of the second Test at 36 for three, in reply to India's mammoth first innings total of 601 for five declared, here on Friday. Pacer Umesh Yadav removed both the openers Dean Elgar (6) and Aiden Markaram (0) while Mohammed Shami saw the back of Temba Bavuma (8).

Theunis de Bruyn (20) and Anrich Nortje (2) will resume South Africa's innings tomorrow. The visitors trail India by 565 runs. For India, skipper Virat Kohli completed his seventh double hundred in Test cricket, remaining unbeaten on 254 while Ravindra Jadeja (91) missed out on his second hundred by nine runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 601 for five in 156.3 (Virat Kohli not out 254; Kagiso Rabada 3/93).

South Africa 1st innings: 36 for 3 in 15 overs. (T de Bruyn bating 20; Umesh Yadav 2/16) PTI AT AT AT

