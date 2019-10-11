PREVIEW-Rugby-World Cup-United States v Tonga

Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture between the United States and Tonga: WHERE

Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka WHEN

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2.45pm local time (0545 GMT) Tonga and the United States will both be desperate to depart the World Cup on a high with their first win of the tournament in their clash in Osaka.

The match may yet fall victim to Typhoon Hagibis, of course, with Saturday's top of the pool clash between England and France already cancelled. Tonga captain Siale Piutau will play his last test for his country and the Pacific islanders will be keen for a decent start after going behind in their previous three matches.

The Tongans came close to upsetting France in their last outing last Sunday, while the United States have had only a four day turnaround since they went down 47-17 to Argentina. The Eagles, who recall Will Hooley at fullback, will need to tighten up on their tackling from that game if they are to stop the powerful Tongans.

UNITED STATES World ranking: 15

Coach: Gary Gold (South Africa) Captain: Blaine Scully

Team: 15-Will Hooley, 14-Blaine Scully, 13-Bryce Campbell, 12-Paul Lasike, 11-Marcel Brache, 10-AJ MacGinty, 9-Ruben de Haas, 8-Cam Dolan, 7-Malon Al-Jiboori, 6-Tony Lamborn, 5-Nick Civetta, 4-Greg Peterson, 3-Titi Lamositele, 2-Joe Taufete'e, 1-Eric Fry Replacements: 16-James Hilterbrand, 17-Olive Kilifi, 18-Paul Mullen, 19-Ben Landry, 20-Hanco Germishuys, 21-Ben Pinkelman, 22-Nate Augspurger, 23-Mike Te'o.

TONGA World ranking: 16

Coach: Toutai Kefu (Tonga) Captain: Siale Piutau

Team: 15-Telusa Veainu, 14-Atieli Pakalani, 13-Malietoa Hingano, 12-Siale Piutau, 11-Viliami Lolohea, 10-James Faiva, 9-Sonatane Takulua, 8-Maama Vaipulu, 7-Zane Kapeli, 6-Sione Kalamafoni, 5-Halaleva Fifita, 4-Sam Lousi, 3-Siosiua Halanukonuka, 2-Paula Ngauamo, 1-Siegfried Fisi'ihoi Replacements: 16-Siua Maile, 17-Vunipola Fifita, 18-Ma'afu Fia, 19-Dan Faleafa, 20-Nasi Manu, 21-Leon Fukofuka, 22-Latiume Fosita, 23-David Halaifonua.

OFFICIALS Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistants: Wayne Barnes (England), Alex Ruiz (France) TMO: Graham Hughes (England)

POOL C RESULTS (date/opponent/venue) UNITED STATES

Sept 26 U.S. 7-45 England Kobe Oct 2 U.S. 9-33 France Fukuoka

Oct 9 U.S. 17-47 Argentina Kumagaya TONGA

Sept 22 Tonga 3-35 England Sapporo Sept 28 Tonga 12-28 Argentina Osaka

Oct 6 Tonga 21-23 France Kumamoto (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney in Fukuroi City and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

