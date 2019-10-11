Atwal, Chopra lie way behind in Houson Open

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, who has missed the cut in both his starts this season, will need a solid second round to hang around for weekend action at the Houston Open here. Atwal shot one-over 73 and was Tied-98th after the opening round, while India-born Swede Daniel Chopra (72) was Tied-84th.

In his only start of the season at Sanderson Farms, Chopra made the cut and finished T-68th. Austin Cook and Talor Gooch shot eight-under-par 64s on Thursday to take the lead after the first round here.

Cook shot a career-best 29 on the front side and hit every one of the 18 greens in regulation. Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin and Tyler McCumber are lurking after 6-under 66s.

Henrik Stenson, a two-time runner-up here, has eight strokes to make up and is in danger of missing the cut after his par 72.

