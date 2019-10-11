Uttarakhand thrash Meghalaya by 120 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Uttarakhand put up a superlative show to thrash Meghalaya by 120 runs and keep their qualifying hopes alive from the Plate Group in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament here on Friday. Electing to bat, Uttarakhand set the pace with opener Karn Kaushal slamming a run-a-ball 103 (10x4, 4x6) in a 151-run second wicket partnership with Tanmay Srivastava (76) to pile up a challenging 294/9 in the stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Meghalaya were dismissed for 174 in just 42.4 overs with opener Raj Biswa top-scoring for 74 as Uttarakhand sealed their fourth victory from seven matches to remain two points shy of the leaders Pondicherry in the Plate Group standings. Brief Scores

At Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium: Uttarakhand 294/9; 50 overs (Karn Kaushal 103, Tanmay Srivastava 76; Sanjay Yadav 3/55, Akash Chowdhary 3/61). Meghalaya 174; 42.4 overs (Raj Biswa 74; Avneesh Sudha 3/16, Vaibhav Singh Panwar 3/35). Uttarakhand won by 120 runs. Points: Uttarakhand 4, Meghalaya 0. At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Sikkim 138; 44.3 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 3/28, Imliwati Lemtur 3/28, Tahmeed Rahman 2/16). Nagaland 140/6; 36.5 overs (Ishwar Chaudhary 3/29). Nagaland won by 4 wickets. Points: Nagaland 4, Sikkim 0.

At Tanush Academy Ground: Arunachal Pradesh 225/7; 50 overs (Rahul Dalal 84, Uvais Ahmad 58 not out; Priyojit Singh 3/41). Manipur 143; 41.3 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 3/22, Shashwat Kohli 2/5, Samarth Seth 2/30). Arunachal Pradesh won by 82 runs. Points: Arunachal Pradesh 4, Manipur 0.

