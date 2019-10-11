Redskins QB Keenum to start vs. Dolphins

The Washington Redskins will start Case Keenum at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday. Callahan said that rookie Dwayne Haskins will serve as the backup as the visiting Redskins (0-5) vie for their first win of the season on Sunday in Miami against the 0-4 Dolphins. Week 5 starter Colt McCoy likely will be inactive.

Keenum, 31, started the first four games of the season for Washington, completing 92 of 135 passes for 970 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. With Keenum nursing a sprained right foot, McCoy got the nod in last Sunday's 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

McCoy completed 18 of 27 passes for 119 yards with one interception in what proved to be Jay Gruden's final game as the team's coach. Gruden was fired on Monday morning. Haskins, who was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, threw three interceptions in relief of Keenum in Washington's 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sept. 29. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards.

The Redskins are 0-5 for the first time since 2001.

