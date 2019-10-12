Second leg of HCL-SRFI tour to commence at ISA from Oct 13

The second leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour will be held at the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) courts here from October 13 to 17, offering Indian players an opportunity to improve their rankings. The opening leg had taken place in Greater Noida in August this year.

A press note said the Chennai leg of the PSA Challenger tour will overlap with the Sub-Junior/Junior National Championships, commencing on October 16. The top seed in the men's section is Malaysian Ivan Yuen, ranked 46 in the world.

Rachel Arnold, also from Malaysia, is the top-ranked player in the women's category. The experienced Mahesh Mangaonkar will lead the Indian challenge in the men's event, while local hope Sunayna Kuruvilla will spearhead the country's charge in the women's competition. Harinder Pal Singh will be making a comeback to competitive squash after recovering from an injury.

The tournament, which will see players from 14 different countries take part, offers a cash prize of $20k (for men) and $12k (for women).

