Habs score four unanswered goals to beat Blues

Artturi Lehkonen jammed in a rebound off his own shot to break a 3-3 tie as the Montreal Canadiens scored four consecutive goals to pull out a 6-3 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Brendan Gallagher and Max Domi also scored third period goals for the Habs.

Tomas Tatar, Jonathan Drouin and Domi each had a goal and an assist, Gallagher also had two assists for a three-point game, and Phillip Danault scored a goal for Montreal which snapped a two-game losing streak. Carey Price finished with 26 saves. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist and Sammy Blais and Vince Dunn also scored goals for St. Louis, which suffered its first regulation loss of the season. The defending Stanley Cup champions had scored a point in four straight games to begin the season to match a franchise record. Vladimir Tarasenko added two assists.

Jordan Binnington finished with 32 saves, including a third-period penalty shot by Joel Armia, for the Blues. Montreal took a 1-0 lead on Tatar's second goal of the season but the Blues came right back to tie it five minutes later on Schenn's fourth goal on a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

It was the Canadiens who answered just 50 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period when Drouin beat Binnington with a wrist shot into the top left corner from the top of slot. St. Louis tied it, 2-2, early in the second period during a delayed penalty. Blais took control of the puck along the boards in the right corner and backhanded the puck from the bad angle over Price's right shoulder and into the far corner for his third goal of the season.

Dunn gave the Blues their first lead midway through the period with a power-play goal, taking a pass from Schenn at the bottom of the left circle and beating Price with a wrist shot on his blocker side. Danault tied it at 3 near the end of the second period when he one-timed a feed from behind the net by Tatar. Lehkonen then put the Canadiens ahead to stay at the 7:30 mark of the third period when he squeezed in the rebound of his own wraparound try between the right post and Binnington's left skate.

Gallagher made it 5-3 four minutes later with a backhand shot through Binnington's pads and Domi sealed the win with an empty-net goal. --Field Level Media

