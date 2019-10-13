Report: 49ers TE Kittle to play, could be limited

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to play Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams despite a late-week groin injury, but he could be limited, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Per the report, there's some concern about whether Kittle will be able to finish the game.

Kittle picked up the injury on Friday, when he was limited in practice, and is officially questionable to play. The 49ers (4-0) have already ruled out starting offensive tackles Joe Staley (fibula) and Mike McGlinchey (knee), as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee). Kittle, 26, has 23 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown through four games. He also has one rush for 18 yards.

The third-year pro reached the Pro Bowl in 2018 after posting 88 catches for 1,377 yards -- a single-season record for a tight end -- and five touchdowns.

