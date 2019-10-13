Gymnastics-American Biles wins record 24th medal at worlds

American Simone Biles clinched a record 24th medal at the world gymnastics championships on Sunday, becoming the most decorated athlete in the event's history. The 22-year-old's fourth gold medal of the week in Stuttgart, in the balance beam final, ensures she has now overtaken Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's tally of 23.

Four-time Olympic champion Biles now holds 18 gold medals across four championships against 12 for Scherbo, who competed in five world events between 1991 and 1996. Inside a packed arena in Stuttgart, Biles delivered a polished routine on the beam before a full twisting double tuck dismount for a score of 15.066.

Last year's winner Liu Tingting of China took silver with 14.433, while team mate Li Shijia won the bronze.

