REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record but former Alberto Salazar coached athletes, including Mo Farah, were never a factor in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ Biles dazzles on floor to win record 25th world championship medal

(Reuters) - American Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history on Sunday when she won the beam and floor finals to take her career tally to 25 medals. TENNIS-LINZ/

'It's crazy': American Gauff wins first WTA title at age 15 (Reuters) - American teenage sensation Coco Gauff became the youngest player to win a WTA title in 15 years as she beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the Linz Open final on Sunday.

UPCOMING SOCCER-EURO-WAL-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Wales v Croatia Wales play Croatia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The match report will include highlights of the group's other fixture, Hungary v Azerbaijan 13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-EST-GER/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Estonia v Germany

Estonia play Germany in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-SVN-AUT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Slovenia v Austria

Slovenia play Austria in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will include details of the match between Poland and North Macedonia. 13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-FLA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba 13 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-CTH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Sao Paulo v Corinthians

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Sao Paulo v Corinthians at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo 13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 14 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend 14 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan hold news conference day after win over Scotland Japan hold news conference following their historic victory over Scotland that secured their first ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final berth.

14 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TACKLE

Rugby - High tackle directive top talking point of World Cup World Rugby's clampdown on high tackles has produced more red cards than at any other tournament by far but not everyone seems to think the officials are getting things right.

14 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT TENNIS-STOCKHOLM/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Stockholm Open Argentine Juan Martin del Potro makes his return to competitive tennis at the ATP 250 Stockholm Open following right knee surgery.

14 Oct TENNIS-ANTWERP/

Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp.

14 Oct CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi.

14 Oct

