Soccer-Substitutes take Poland to Euro 2020 with N. Macedonia win

Poland left it late before goals from substitutes Przemyslaw Frankowski and Arkadiusz Milik gave them a 2-0 win over North Macedonia which guaranteed their place at Euro 2020 on Sunday. The Poles, who hit the woodwork twice before scoring, made sure of their place from Group G with two matches to spare as they became the fourth team to qualify after Italy, Russia, and Belgium.

Poland struggled to make the breakthrough despite enjoying 65% of possession and their frustration grew as Piotr Zielinski struck the bar in the 17th minute and Sebastian Szymanski hit the post five minutes after halftime. Group G leaders Poland have 19 points from eight matches, three clear of Austria with North Macedonia and Slovenia a further five points behind.

