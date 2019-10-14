Broncos WR Sanders out with knee injury

Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders left Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury and was ruled out by the team. After the game, NFL Network reported the issue "doesn't appear to be at all serious," with optimism that Sanders could even be ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs when they visit this Thursday.

Sanders sustained the injury during the first half in Denver on Sunday. He was targeted three times in the half, catching one ball for no gain. He was limited in practice this week with a knee injury after being limited the previous two weeks by a quad issue. Sanders, 32, entered the game with 24 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Sanders missed the last four games of the 2018 season after suffering a torn Achilles during a practice in late November. He worked his way back and started this season on the active roster. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Sanders posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with Denver from 2014-16.

