Kerr: Warriors' Curry 'at his peak'

The Golden State Warriors no longer have Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn ACL. The Warriors will need sharp-shooting guard Stephen Curry more than ever this season, and coach Steve Kerr said the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is ready to deliver.

"He's had an incredible camp. To me, he's at his peak physically, mentally," Kerr told reporters Sunday. "He's seen every defense that people have thrown at him during his career, and he's ready to have a great year." Curry even saw a box-and-one defense against him in the NBA Finals last season, when the Toronto Raptors took down the two-time defending champs in six games.

Curry, 31, averaged 27.3 points per game last season, his best mark since leading the league at 30.1 points per game in the 2015-16 season. He has led Golden State to three NBA titles in Kerr's five seasons as head coach. "I'm not looking for anything different than what he's done for five years," Kerr said. "What he's done is pretty special."

Kerr added that Curry is "kind of in a sweet spot" in his career, although the re-tooling Warriors might not be, as the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are among the new favorites in the Western Conference. Curry had 40 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes in the team's second preseason game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors have three more preseason games, all against the Lakers, before opening the season Oct. 24 at home against the Clippers.

