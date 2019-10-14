Cowboys' Jones 'disappointed' in loss, mum on Garrett

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday's loss to the New York Jets he was "disappointed" in his team's performance, but he indicated the status of head coach Jason Garrett is not yet in question. "I'm not even coming close to those future type considerations," Jones said when asked about the job security of Garrett, who is in the final year of his contract.

Jones, whose 77th birthday was spoiled by the loss to the previously 0-4 Jets, also was blunt about the Cowboys' current position, after a third straight loss following a 3-0 start. "Ultimately if you're one of the really top teams -- which we're not. We are not," Jones said. "I hope that someday, this season, we could be one of the top teams. We're certainly not tonight.

"I hope that we can do better than just win our division, although I'll take that right now in this circumstance. But I hope that we can get out there and get a little special positioning in the playoffs." The Jets jumped out to a 21-3 lead and led 21-6 at the half. They hung on for a 24-22 victory when Dak Prescott's pass to Jason Witten fell incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt following a touchdown in the final minute.

Many fans were calling for Garrett's ouster after the defeat, including former Cowboys wideout Terrell Owens, who tweeted his displeasure at Jones. "Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it's the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back," Owens wrote.

Garrett, 53, is 80-62 in his 10th year as the Cowboys' head coach.

