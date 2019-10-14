BCCI writes to ICC about not confirming post-2023 events calendar

Rahul Johri, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in relation to the post-2023 ICC events calendar and the additional ICC events 2023. In his letter, Johri stated that BCCI cannot agree or confirm to the ICC events calendar and the additional ICC events at this stage.

The CEO highlighted various reasons for BCCI's unwillingness to commit to the ICC event calendar post-2023. "The BCCI elections are presently underway, and it will only be prudent for the new board members to deliberate and provide their inputs on this issue before any final decision is taken," Johri said in his letter.

"The BCCI stands committed to bilateral cricket and would have continuing time requirement as in the current FTP. It is important for BCCI to fulfil all its bilateral commitments to fellow full members," the letter added. The BCCI election process is underway as today is the last day for filing nominations for the various posts in the Indian cricket body.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is slated to be the new President of BCCI as he stands unopposed in the elections slated for October 23. "The working group discussions are currently in progress and no recommendations have been made yet. Considering that, finalising the 2023 ICC events calendar will not only be premature but also mean that the correct procedure has not been followed. Increasing ICC events will have wide-ranging repercussions on bilateral cricket and therefore all aspects need to be discussed and analysed threadbare. It is imperative that the working group discussions are completed, and a report/ recommendation are for the ICC CEC to consider," the letter stated.

ICC events only form a part of the total cricket revenue and therefore the post-2023 FTP and increase in ICC events need to be looked at holistically. In the letter, BCCI requests ICC to not take any decision in relation to matters regarding 2023 FTP and increase in ICC events at this stage. (ANI)

Also Read: Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB to wait for BCCI's confirmation till June, 2020

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)