REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/ Scary to think how much Japan can grow, says captain Leitch

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Japan captain Michael Leitch said on Monday the potential for his side to grow is "scary" and that while the Rugby World Cup knockout stage will be a step into the unknown for the players they have the mental strength to deal with the pressure. GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Stenson, Sorenstam to host 'innovative' mixed tournament in Sweden Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam will host a new tournament in Sweden next year with men and women facing off on the same course for a single trophy and prize fund, organisers announced on Monday.

TENNIS-OLYMPICS/FEDERER Heart decides as Federer confirms Tokyo Olympics participation

Roger Federer confirmed his participation in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and said on Monday that he had listened to his heart before making the decision. UPCOMING

Rugby Union- High tackle directive top talking point of World Cup World Rugby's clampdown on high tackles has produced more red cards than at any other tournament by far but not everyone seems to think the officials are getting things right.

