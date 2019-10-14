Sports News Roundup: Brady says he won't ask Gronkowski to return to Patriots; Hamilton sees F1 title race going on beyond Mexico

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brady says he won't ask Gronkowski to return to Patriots

Tom Brady said Monday he won't ask Rob Gronkowski to end his retirement to return to the New England Patriots. "I love that guy. I'm so happy that he's enjoying his time, his life," Brady said of Gronkowski, who caught 79 touchdown passes at tight end for the Patriots. "He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what's best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things."

Kosgei shatters Radcliffe's world record, Cherono wins men's race

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record but former Alberto Salazar coached athletes, including Mo Farah, were never a factor in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. The 25-year-old Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to run two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds and shatter Radcliffe's previous record of 2:15:25 which the Briton set in London in April 2003.

U.S. Eagles look to squeeze learnings out of Japan experience

The United States finished the Rugby World Cup without a single point but there is optimism that a young squad will have been improved by the experience and that a paradigm shift in the game in North America could be only eight years away. The Eagles' last Pool C match against Tonga on Sunday was their best chance of coming up with the single victory that distinguished their 1987, 2003 and 2011 campaigns. NHL roundup: Penguins rout Jets for 3rd straight win

Sam Lafferty, Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese each scored twice as the Pittsburgh Penguins won their third game in a row, defeating the host Winnipeg Jets 7-2 Sunday. Dominik Simon also scored for the Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry made 27 saves.

NFL roundup: Watson, Texans hand Chiefs 2nd straight loss

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 280 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Sunday as the Texans handled the Chiefs 31-24 at Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Watson and the Texans executed 83 plays, 36 more than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-2), who suffered a second straight defeat at home for the first time since 2015. Houston (4-2) rolled to 472 total yards, using six drives of 10 plays or more.

Kipchoge, 10 others nominated for male athlete of year

Kenyan Eluid Kipchoge, who on Saturday became the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours, is one of 11 nominees for the IAAF male athlete of the year, athletics' governing body said on Monday. Kipchoge, who finished a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds that will not be recognized for world record purposes, also was nominated for his London Marathon course record.

How Cousins, Diggs and the Vikings torched the Eagles

Looking at a passing attack that bottomed out just two weeks ago in Chicago, the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins sure righted things in a heartbeat. Since then, squeaky wheels Adam Thielen (13 catches, 187 yards, three TDs) and Stefon Diggs (10-211-3) have gotten ample grease, while Cousins (44 of 56, 639 yards, six TDs, one INT) has thrived.

Hamilton sees F1 title race going on beyond Mexico

Lewis Hamilton expects he will have to wait beyond Mexico, the next race on the calendar and one that could be a struggle for his Mercedes team, to secure his sixth Formula One world championship. After finishing third in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, with his lead over team mate and now sole rival Valtteri Bottas reduced to 64 points, the Briton is finally in a position to wrap up the title.

Doping: CAS to hear Sun's case in public on Nov. 15

China's world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang will answer allegations about anti-doping violations in an open court hearing on Nov. 15, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday. In a break from usual procedure, CAS said that the case would be held in public in a Montreux hotel in Switzerland after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against a decision by swimming's governing body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing in a random drug test last September.

Heart decides as Federer confirms Tokyo Olympics participation

Roger Federer confirmed his participation in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and said on Monday that he had listened to his heart before making the decision. The Swiss 38-year-old competed in the first of four Olympic Games at Sydney in 2000 and won the doubles gold partnering Stan Wawrinka in 2008 and a silver in singles in 2012. He missed the 2016 Olympics due to a knee injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)