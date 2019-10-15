Mets interviewing ESPN’s Perez for managerial job

The New York Mets are considering ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez in their managerial search, according to SNY.tv, which reported he was in New York on Monday for a second interview. The first interview was via phone.

Mickey Callaway was fired by the Mets on Oct. 3 after two seasons as their manager. Other reported candidates are former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, ex-major league outfielder Carlos Beltran, Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, Arizona Diamondbacks director of player development Mike Bell and Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas.

During his 13-year career in the majors, Perez played for the California Angels (1993-95), Cincinnati Reds (1996-98), St. Louis Cardinals (1999-2000, 2002-03), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2004-05), Cleveland Indians (2006) and Seattle Mariners (2006). After retiring from the game, he has been a manager in Puerto Rico and Colombia, and he also was hitting coach of the Miami Marlins (2011-12) and bench coach of the Houston Astros (2013).

The New York Post reported that the Mets have spoken to Beltran and were scheduled to meet with Bell on Monday, with other candidates being interviewed during the week.

