Battered Chiefs seek fixes at Denver on short week

The only road trip for the Kansas City Chiefs in a span of five games figured to come with a nice cushion in the AFC West. Instead, the Chiefs (4-2) faltered with consecutive home defeats for the first time since 2015. On Thursday they visit a division rival, the Denver Broncos (2-4), who are on a two-game win streak and beginning to muster defensive might under first-year coach Vic Fangio.

"With all of the parity in the National Football League, it's not always a huge thing," head coach Andy Reid said when asked if Kansas City's mounting weaknesses are alarming. "It's the small things that add up on you. You have to fix those." To sort out the issues completely, some arithmetic is involved.

The Chiefs' defense has allowed 180 or more rushing yards in each of the last four games and ranks 30th in the NFL in total rushing (161.8 yards per game) and yards per carry (5.16). Their rush offense has generated just 36 and 53 yards in each of the last two games. Based on those numbers, linemen are not winning matchups either way, leading to possession shortages. The Chiefs held the ball for 20:12 of their game Sunday, a 31-24 loss to the Houston Texans, after just 22:45 of possession in Week 5 against Indianapolis.

Injuries have also factored into the unexpected swoon. Five starters missed the game against the Texans, including key tackles Eric Fisher (groin) on offense and Chris Jones (groin) on defense. Neither is expected to play in Denver on a quick turnaround. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is a possibility, but cornerback Kendall Fuller is uncertain after fracturing his thumb. Although it obviously stings to miss players, another problematic ailment is quarterback Patrick Mahomes hobbling on a tender ankle he sprained in the season opener and aggravated against the Colts. The reigning MVP has not been sharp the last two weeks, though his coach says the QB's confidence remains intact.

"I'm not telling you that it doesn't bother him, but it's not something that's hindering him like that," Reid said. Expect Denver to apply pressure. The Broncos are coming off a 16-0 shutout of the Tennessee Titans and recorded seven sacks and six takeaways in their back-to-back wins.

Although the Broncos lost outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (torn ACL), they continue to bank on Von Miller, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and are developing a fierce inside linebacker in former undrafted rookie Alexander Johnson. "We're stopping the run, and if we can stop the run, that limits teams to only one thing," Johnson said of a Denver unit that ranks fourth in total defense, allowing 307.8 yards, almost 100 fewer than the Chiefs (who rank 27th) on average.

Still, the Broncos know the challenges presented by Mahomes and targets such as tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, even if it appears the Chiefs are slumping. "He's the great passer, the great improviser," Fangio said of Mahomes. "He plays with a lot of athletic arrogance, which is a compliment."

Maintaining the recent trend and stripping Mahomes of his superhero status is essential. As terrible as the Chiefs have been on defense, the Broncos do not have the weapons to engage in a shootout behind quarterback Joe Flacco. They average just 17.7 points per game. Flacco has thrown an interception in five straight games and has a passer rating of 87.4 for the season. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders missed the second half of the Tennessee win, but his injury is not considered serious for a Denver squad that is reasonably healthy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)