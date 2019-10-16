Rams trade CB Peters to Ravens, acquire Browns OL Corbett

The Los Angeles Rams made a pair of trades on Tuesday, sending cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and acquiring offensive lineman Austin Corbett from the Cleveland Browns. The Rams also will receive a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Ravens in the deal for Peters, according to ESPN. They will send the Browns a 2021 fifth-round pick for Corbett -- who was a 2018 second-round pick -- according to multiple reports.

Peters, whom the Rams acquired from the Chiefs in February 2018 for second- and fourth-round picks, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in Kansas City but was up and down in Los Angeles. Trading Peters creates $5 million in cap space for the Rams, potentially allowing for another trade to bring in a veteran. The 26-year-old has 24 interceptions since being drafted in the first round in 2015, eight more than any other player in the league over that span. He has two interceptions this season.

The trading of Peters comes a day after the Rams placed cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve with a rib injury, ruling him out for at least eight weeks. The Ravens have been missing injured cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (knee), who has been out since the opener, and Tavon Young (neck), who is out for the season. Baltimore also lost safety Tony Jefferson (knee) for the season in Week 5.

Young, who turns 25 in November, has played in 21 games (six starts) for the Ravens since being drafted in the fourth round out of UCLA last year, making 64 tackles. He has 13 tackles in five games (three starts) this season. Corbett, 24, was expected to compete for the starting job at right guard this season but did not win the position, and then began the year as a healthy scratch. He has played in 14 games (one start) overall, including three as a reserve this year.

The Rams needed options on the interior offensive line after left guard Joe Noteboom was lost for the season with a torn ACL sustained Sunday. Noteboom was stepping in as the starter after veteran Rodger Saffold left in free agency.

