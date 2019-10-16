Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning over Canadiens

Steven Stamkos scored a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov recorded two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a 3-1 road victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Stamkos' fourth goal of the season put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 just 1:04 into the second period. It was his second game-winner of the season, and the 397th goal of Stamkos' career, breaking a tie with Hall of Famers Dave Keon and Paul Coffey for 98th on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list.

All eight of Kucherov's points (three goals, five assists) this season have come in Tampa Bay's three victories. The Lightning are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games against Montreal.

It was a comeback win for the Lightning, who trailed 1-0 after a dominant opening 18 minutes from the Canadiens. Jeff Petry's power-play goal put the Canadiens ahead 15:46 into the first period. Montreal has scored five power-play goals in its first six games after recording a league-low 31 goals with the extra attacker last season.

The Lightning's attack sprang to life late in the period, collecting five shots in the final two minutes and finding the equalizer. With just seven seconds remaining in the period, veteran defenseman Braydon Coburn fired a shot through traffic to score his first goal of the season. Tampa Bay kept the momentum going with two goals in the first 2:01 of the second period.

After Stamkos buried a one-timer from the faceoff dot on a Lightning power play, Tyler Johnson added to the sudden offensive explosion less than a minute later. A sloppy Canadiens line change sent the Lightning on a three-on-two rush, resulting in Johnson's second goal of the season. Montreal outshot Tampa Bay 34-22, including a 14-6 margin in the third period. Despite that pressure, the Canadiens couldn't follow up on Petry's goal, including an 0-for-4 showing on four further power-play chances.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 34 shots for his third win of the season. Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 with a .933 save percentage in 11 career games against the Canadiens. Montreal goalie Carey Price finished with 19 saves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)