Saina Nehwal crashes out of Denmark Open after losing in first round

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the Denmark Open after facing a defeat against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in the first round match here on Tuesday. Nehwal after failing to secure the first game gave a tough competition in the next game. She lost the match in two-straight games that lasted for 37 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy defeated their German opponents to advance to the next round in the mixed doubles' category of the ongoing tournament. Sameer Verma won the men's singles game 21-11, 21-11 against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama to proceed to the next round of the tournament. Later in the Kidambi Srikanth will take on Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the first round match. (ANI)

