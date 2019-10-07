Saina Nehwal reaches out to MEA for visa help

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday made an 'urgent request' to the Ministry of External Affairs to help her participate in the upcoming Denmark tour by sorting out her visa issue. Nehwal took to Twitter and wrote: "I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don't have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week. @DrSJaishankar @MEAQuery @DenmarkinIndia #danisadenmarkopen2019."

The Denmark Open is scheduled to commence on October 15 and will conclude on October 20. In her opening match in the tournament, Nehwal will compete against Sayaka Takahashi. (ANI)

Also Read: Saina Nehwal knocked out of Korea Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)