Delhi hammer Haryana in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Spinners and an unbeaten 56 from Anuj Rawat helped Delhi complete an emphatic seven-wicket win over Haryana in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday. Spinners Manan Sharma (3/39) and Nitish Rana (2/19) took the bulk of the wickets as Delhi dismissed Haryana for 172 in 45.3 overs after opting to bowl.

Though star player Shikhar Dhawan (26 off 42) fell cheaply for the fourth time in five innings, Delhi raced to the target in 30.3 overs with Rawat and Rana (27 not out off 21) taking the team home. Rawat smashed four boundaries and as many sixes in his entertaining knock.

Opener Kunwar Bidhuri struck 43 off 34 balls to make the modest chase even more comfortable and shared a 61-run stand with Dhawan. It was Delhi's fourth win in seven games with one not producing a result. Out of the 19 teams competing in Group A and B, only five qualify for the quarterfinals. The Group B fixtures were affected badly by rain earlier this month.

Delhi play their final league fixture against Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. In other Group B games, Punjab beat Maharashtra by six wickets and Uttar Pradesh defeated Odisha by five wickets.

