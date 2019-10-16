Lionel Messi receives his sixth Golden Shoe

FC Barcelona striker Argentina's Lionel Messi received the 2018/19 Golden Shoe on Wednesday, the sixth of his career and the third consecutively. The 36 goals in 34 games that he scored last season in the league have served to ensure a new European Golden Shoe and a continuation of his records.

Barca's captain Messi was accompanied by his family and, in addition, his children were entrusted with delivering the trophy. The ceremony was attended by team-mates and friends including Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, while the Barca board members present were President Josep Maria Bartomeu, executives Javier Bordas, Xavier Vilajoana and Silvio Elias and CEO Oscar Grau, among others.

The Argentinian was already the only player in history to get five Golden Shoes. It should be remembered that he won the first in the 2009/10 season (34 goals), then two in 2011/12 (50 goals) and 2012/13 season (46 goals), and now he has accumulated three more consecutively: 2016/17 (37 goals), 2017/18 (34 goals) and 2018/19 (36 goals). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)