REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/ La Liga asks for Clasico to be moved to Madrid due to protests

MADRID - Spain's top football division has asked that this month's El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be moved from Barcelona to the capital amid growing protests in Catalonia. SOCCER-SPAIN/MESSI

Barca's Messi receives record sixth European Golden Shoe BARCELONA - Barcelona forward Lionel Messi picked up a record-extending sixth - and third consecutive - European Golden Shoe award on Wednesday following his outstanding individual 2018-19 domestic campaign.

OLYMPICS-2020/MARATHON IOC plan to move Tokyo Olympic marathon to Hokkaido due to heat concerns

TOKYO - The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday announced a plan to move the marathon and race walking at Tokyo 2020 to Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido from originally planned courses in the capital due to worries about heat. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Bahia Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Bahia at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.

16 Oct 18:15 ET / 22:15 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL/FLAMENGO (PIX)

Soccer - Portuguese coach Jesus the messiah at Flamengo It sometimes felt like Flamengo fans would need divine intervention to recapture the glory days of the 1980s so it is fitting that their new messiah is someone called Jesus.

16 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW

Soccer - Premier League preview Preview of the forthcoming weekend's action in the Premier League when struggling Manchester United take on leaders Liverpool.

17 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches.

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand announce team to play Ireland

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen announces his team to face Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. 17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England announce team to face Australia

England head coach Eddie Jones announces his team to face Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. 17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa announce team to face Japan

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to play Japan in Rugby World Cup quarter-final. 17 Oct 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland announce team to face New Zealand

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt announces team to face New Zealand in Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. 17 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia announce team to play England

Australian coach Michael Cheika announces team to face England in Rugby World Cup quarter-final. 17 Oct 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - CJ Cup Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Tour event at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju island in South Korea.

17 Oct GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - French Open Action from day one of the French Open at Le Golf National.

17 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. 17 Oct

PARALYMPICS NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/SOLDIER-PARALYMPICS (PIX) (TV)

Losing legs in DMZ, S.Korean soldier eyes 2020 Olympics as rowing athlete A South Korean soldier who lost his legs to a landmine while patrolling the Demilitarised Zone along the border with North Korea has set his sights on competing in rowing at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

17 Oct

