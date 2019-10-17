Greinke, Tanaka tabbed as ALCS Game 4 starters

The Houston Astros will start Zack Greinke and the New York Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka for Thursday's rescheduled Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The right-handers were tabbed by their respective managers after the originally scheduled contest Wednesday was postponed by rain in New York. Both teams were planning to have "bullpen games."

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Tanaka pitched strong in Game 1 when he blanked the Astros on one hit over six innings in a 7-0 victory. He also beat the Minnesota Twins in the AL Division Series and has given up just one run and four hits to go with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings this postseason.

Greinke allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings when matched against Tanaka in Game 1. He served up two homers and has allowed five this postseason -- including three in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays -- while compiling an 8.38 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. --Field Level Media

