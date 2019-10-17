MLB notebook: Angels hire Maddon as manager

The Los Angeles Angels and Joe Maddon agreed to terms on a contract to make him the team's next manager. In making the official announcement on Wednesday, the Angels did not release contract specifics. The Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register, however, both reported it was a three-year deal, with ESPN reporting the value at between $12 million and $15 million.

For the 65-year-old Maddon, it's a return to the organization with which he spent 31 seasons before becoming the manager of the Rays in 2006. Maddon, who mutually parted ways with the Chicago Cubs after the 2019 regular season, was with the Angels' organization in various capacities -- including as a player, scout, coach and interim manager -- from 1975 to 2005. Maddon spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay and five more as manager in Chicago, including winning a World Series title with the Cubs in 2016. He has a career managerial record of 1,252-1,068.

--After Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was rained out on Wednesday, the Houston Astros and the host New York Yankees announced their starters for the next contest. Houston's Zack Greinke will oppose New York's Masahiro Tanaka on Thursday. The right-handers previously were due to pitch Game 5, which has now moved back to Friday. Both teams were planning to have "bullpen games" in Game 4 prior to the postponement.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. --At least six current and former members of the Angels have been interviewed by federal agents investigating the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A representative for Trevor Cahill confirmed to the Times that the pitcher answered questions from agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in September. The newspaper also reported that pitchers Andrew Heaney, Noe Ramirez and Matt Harvey were questioned, along with several other unnamed players. Citing sources, the Times reported that the players who talked with DEA investigators are witnesses to Skaggs' drug use and the use of illegal drugs among the team, rather than suspects. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on July 1.

