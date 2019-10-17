SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: Report of Denmark Open Badminton

Reports of Vijay Hazare Trophy across country Report of Pro-Kabaddi League

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-GANGULY-INDOPAK

Indo-Pak bilateral ties subject to approval from PMs of both countries: Ganguly Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.

SPO-TENDULKAR-GANGULY

Tendulkar expects good innings from Ganguly as BCCI President Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is expecting Sourav Ganguly to play his role as BCCI President as passionately as he played the game during his extremely successful career.

SPO-ISL-GANGULY

BCCI president-elect Ganguly is also face of ISL Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) Sourav Ganguly, the next boss of Indian cricket, has also been made the "face" of the upcoming ISL, the country's franchise-based, glamorous football event.

SPO-IND-ELGAR

You get to know yourself quite a lot in India: Elgar Ranchi, Oct 17 (PTI) South Africa opener Dean Elgar says he got "stretched" as a cricketer and learned a lot more about himself during what has been a humbling India tour, part of which included visiting "smaller places and staying in hotels" not that good.

SPO-BOX-NIKHAT

Nikhat Zareen writes to Rijiju, demands trial bout against Mary Kom New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Former junior world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen has written to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, demanding a trial bout against the celebrated M C Mary Kom before India's squad for next year's Olympic Qualifiers is decided.

SPO-BCCI-TRAINING-NCA

Dravid supervises training of aspiring cricketers from 16 countries at NCA New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) National Cricket Academy (NCA) Director Rahul Dravid is supervising a training programme of boys and girls from 16 Commonwealth countries, organised by the BCCI in conjunction with external affairs and sports ministries.

SPO-MARKRAM

"Frustrated" Markram punches object, injures wrist to be ruled out of 3rd Test Ranchi, Oct 17 (PTI) A "frustrated" South African batsman Aiden Markram was on Thursday ruled out of the third and final Test against India, having sustained a wrist injury after punching a solid object.

