Mesut Ozil has 'very big skills', says Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that Mesut Ozil has 'very big skills' that the club needs in their next matches. Emery also mentioned the robbery incident which took place with Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

"This year started difficult for him. He worked well in pre-season and he was playing in the games. But then the problem he had along with Sead stopped him. After that he was sick for one week and then he lost a lot of training to keep his fitness. But in the last two to three weeks he's improved with us in training and I think it's good," Goal.com quoted Emery as saying. "I didn't close the possibility for him to play. Because I want him to be OK and ready with being available for training and giving us a good feeling every day. Then he can play. My idea is to use every player and he is one. The player can help us. He has very big skills and quality we will need in the next matches. I am happy now how he is improving and training every day. He is one player more in that squad," he added.

Emery had previously said that other players were more deserving than Ozil. Clarifying his comments, he said: "When I said that it was because, at that moment, [others were] maybe physically [fitter] and also had more [match] rhythm. It depends what we need from players in each match. They were in front of him at that moment." However, Emery is now optimistic that Ozil may play the upcoming matches.

"But now I am telling you I am feeling better with him every day in training and also he is another possibility in the squad now to play and to help us," Emery said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)