International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jaguars sign CB Nickerson to take Ramsey's roster spot

Reuters Jacksonville
Updated: 17-10-2019 23:26 IST
Jaguars sign CB Nickerson to take Ramsey's roster spot

Image Credit: Flickr

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Parry Nickerson on Thursday, filling the roster spot left open with the trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams. The New York Jets selected Nickerson, a Tulane product, in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games last season, starting two, and made 21 tackles.

The Jets traded Nickerson, 25, to the Seattle Seahawks, who put him on their practice squad. He joins a cornerback group that includes A.J. Bouye, D.J. Hayden and Tre Herndon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019