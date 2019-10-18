Indians C Perez has bone spurs removed from ankle

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez had surgery to remove bone spurs in his right ankle. Dr. Robert Anderson performed the arthroscopic procedure in Green Bay, Wis., on Thursday.

The team said Perez is expected to be ready for spring training in February. Perez, 30, is coming off a career year both at the plate and behind it.

He set career highs with 24 homers and 63 RBIs, threw out an American League-best 40.8 percent of would-be base stealers, and did not allow a single passed ball in 118 games. Perez is a career .216 hitter with 45 homers and 162 RBIs in 414 games since debuting with the Indians in 2014.

