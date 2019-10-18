Hardik Pandya shares an adorable picture with his mother

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared an adorable picture with his mother. Pandya took to Twitter and wrote: "Always by your side mom."

On October 16, Pandya recalled his the moment when he was handed the Indian cap by former India skipper Kapil Dev. "Taking a moment to remember my ODI debut three years ago today ... what a memorable journey it's been so far with #TeamIndia. Every time I step onto the field, I realize a dream I had as a kid to play for my country.. there's no greater honour for me," Pandya had wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Pandya, on October 5, underwent successful lower-back surgery in London. He had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. (ANI)

